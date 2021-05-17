Where to get a COVID-19 test as the Orange County Convention Center site closes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will continue COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park every day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This comes as the Orange County Convention Center officially wrapped up testing on Sunday.
State officials said that more than 400,000 tests were administered at the testing site over the last 14 months.
