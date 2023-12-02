Expand / Collapse search

15 places you can get a real Christmas tree in Central Florida

By Kiah Armstrong
There's nothing like the smell of fresh pine filling the air of your home reminding you of the holiday season. 

If the artificial Christmas tree just doesn't do it for you – there are plenty of places you can purchase a real Christmas tree this season in Central Florida. 

Orlando

  • Kelly's Christmas Trees - 1401 S Hiawassee Road
  • Josario's Christmas Trees - 300 East Michigan Street
  • Ciro and Sons Christmas Trees - 5425 S. Apopka Vineland Road

Oviedo

  • Josario's Christmas Trees - 8010 Red Bug Lake Road

Maitland

  • Santa's Trees - 1775 S Orlando Ave

Altamonte Springs

  • Watson's Tree Farm - 1390 Altamonte Drive

Longwood

  • Watson's Tree Farm - 1155 W Highway 434

Casselberry

  • Watson's Tree Farm - 1205 Highway 17 92

Winter Park

  • Happ's Homegrown Trees - 3500 Aloma Avenue

Sanford

  • Severts Tree Farm - 1221 Rinehart Road

Kissimmee

  • Severts Tree Farm - 200 W Vine St

Winter Garden

  • Severts Tree Farm - 14400 W Colonial Drive

Eustis

  • Santa's Farm - 35317 Huff Road

Orange City

  • Happ's Homegrown Trees - 911 S Volusia Ave
  • Dandy Christmas Trees - 2426 S Volusia Ave

On a budget? There's also the option of paying $10 to cut down your own tree from the Ocala National Forest. 