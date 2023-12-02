15 places you can get a real Christmas tree in Central Florida

Watch FOX 35 Live

There's nothing like the smell of fresh pine filling the air of your home reminding you of the holiday season.

If the artificial Christmas tree just doesn't do it for you – there are plenty of places you can purchase a real Christmas tree this season in Central Florida.

Orlando

Kelly's Christmas Trees - 1401 S Hiawassee Road

Josario's Christmas Trees - 300 East Michigan Street

Ciro and Sons Christmas Trees - 5425 S. Apopka Vineland Road

Oviedo

Josario's Christmas Trees - 8010 Red Bug Lake Road

Maitland

Santa's Trees - 1775 S Orlando Ave

Altamonte Springs

Watson's Tree Farm - 1390 Altamonte Drive

Longwood

Watson's Tree Farm - 1155 W Highway 434

Casselberry

Watson's Tree Farm - 1205 Highway 17 92

Winter Park

Happ's Homegrown Trees - 3500 Aloma Avenue

Sanford

Severts Tree Farm - 1221 Rinehart Road

Kissimmee

Severts Tree Farm - 200 W Vine St

Winter Garden

Severts Tree Farm - 14400 W Colonial Drive

Eustis

Santa's Farm - 35317 Huff Road

Orange City

Happ's Homegrown Trees - 911 S Volusia Ave

Dandy Christmas Trees - 2426 S Volusia Ave

On a budget? There's also the option of paying $10 to cut down your own tree from the Ocala National Forest.