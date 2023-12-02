15 places you can get a real Christmas tree in Central Florida
There's nothing like the smell of fresh pine filling the air of your home reminding you of the holiday season.
If the artificial Christmas tree just doesn't do it for you – there are plenty of places you can purchase a real Christmas tree this season in Central Florida.
Orlando
- Kelly's Christmas Trees - 1401 S Hiawassee Road
- Josario's Christmas Trees - 300 East Michigan Street
- Ciro and Sons Christmas Trees - 5425 S. Apopka Vineland Road
Oviedo
- Josario's Christmas Trees - 8010 Red Bug Lake Road
Maitland
- Santa's Trees - 1775 S Orlando Ave
Altamonte Springs
- Watson's Tree Farm - 1390 Altamonte Drive
Longwood
- Watson's Tree Farm - 1155 W Highway 434
Casselberry
- Watson's Tree Farm - 1205 Highway 17 92
Winter Park
- Happ's Homegrown Trees - 3500 Aloma Avenue
Sanford
- Severts Tree Farm - 1221 Rinehart Road
Kissimmee
- Severts Tree Farm - 200 W Vine St
Winter Garden
- Severts Tree Farm - 14400 W Colonial Drive
Eustis
- Santa's Farm - 35317 Huff Road
Orange City
- Happ's Homegrown Trees - 911 S Volusia Ave
- Dandy Christmas Trees - 2426 S Volusia Ave
On a budget? There's also the option of paying $10 to cut down your own tree from the Ocala National Forest.