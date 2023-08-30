When are Central Florida schools reopening?

With Hurricane Idalia now out of Florida, many schools are planning to reopen this week.

Marion County

All Marion County Public Schools and district offices will reopen on Thursday, August 31 on normal operating schedules.

Orange County

Orange County Public Schools are reopening schools and district offices on Thursday, August 31 including all after-school activities. The district says due to the adjustment made this year in the district's instructional minutes, students will not have to make up the lost day due to Hurricane Idalia.

Seminole County

Seminole County Public Schools will resume school on Thursday, August 31 including all scheduled events and activities.

Brevard County

Brevard County Public Schools will reopen on Thursday morning.

Florida's colleges and universities

Lake-Sumter State College - reopens on Thursday, August 31 for regular operating hours

Full Sail University - Full Sail will return to normal operations on Thursday morning

