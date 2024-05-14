Police, DCF looking for missing Florida mom and her 3 children

Stream FOX 35 News

The Tavares Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing mother and her three children.

Azriel and Xamiel Mendez and Armani Mendez Pagan were reported missing and there is an order to take them into custody from the Department of Children and Families (DCF), police said.

They are known to be in the custody of their mother, Mirella Mendez Pagan. Her location is unknown.

The Tavares Police Department and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are looking for any information on Mirella Pagan and her three children who are currently missing. (Credit: Tavares Police Department)

MORE NEWS | Madeline Soto update: Here's what evidence the state has in Florida teen's death investigation

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a red 2014 Nissan Versa Note that has a Florida license plate of CG30YW.

Police said Mirella Mendez Pagan and her three children may be traveling in this 2014 Nissan Versa Note. It has a Florida tag of CG30YW. (Credit: Tavares Police Department)

If you see them or have any information, you're asked to call police at 352-343-2101 or DCF at 352-742-6330.