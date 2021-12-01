What should Florida's state dessert be? Legislation filed picks this fan favorite

article

A battle of the sweet treats: Florida's official state dessert could be set in the next legislative session.

Legislation has been filed in both the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate to make Florida's state dessert strawberry shortcake.

Both HB 567, filed by Rep. Lawrence McClure of Plant City, and SB 1006, filed by Rep. Danny Burgess of Tampa, are pushing for the official designation to take effect on Jul. 1, 2022.

The bill said that approximately 200,000 strawberry shortcakes are served each year at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

It also said that more than 10,000 acres of strawberries are planted annually in the greater Plant City area, accounting for 75 percent of the United States' winter strawberry crop.

There is already an official state pie in Florida: Key Lime Pie.

In response to Rep. Burgess' tweet announcing the legislation, State Rep. Michelle Salzman of Escambia County, said "KEY LIME!!!"

According to the Miami Herald, two desserts have already battled it out in Florida for an official state title.

Key Lime Pie reportedly beat out pecan pie in 2006 to become Florida's official state pie.

