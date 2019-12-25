'What better way to serve': Florida sheriff's office gives meals to families in need on Christmas

The Osceola County Sheriff spent Christmas giving meals of hope to families in need.

Sheriff Russ Gibson served hot plates of food to 100 families at the 'Osceola Council on Aging' in Kissimmee. He and other deputies joined forces with the senior care employees in helping out the community.

"When you see the excitement on the children's faces and then you can look at the parents or guardian, and see relief. That's huge. That's giving back," Sheriff Gibson told FOX 35 News. "We want a connection with our community and what better way to serve than to serve some food today and just one part of that service we can do."

For the past two years, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office has served hot meals to families in need on Christmas Day.

WHAT ELSE HAPPENED ON CHRISTMAS IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Advertisement



