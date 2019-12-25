'This is a family': First responders across Central Florida work on Christmas

Many first responders worked to protect and serve this Christmas.

FOX 35 News checked in with firefighters in Ocala. They worked a 24-hour shift on the holiday, answering calls for service.

During their downtime, they shared the spirit of the season over a meal.

"This is a family, as well,” Ocala Fire Rescue firefighter Will Woods said. “So, we get to spend (time) with family away from family. I mean, you can't lose, you know what I mean? It's a win-win situation.“

The firefighters were joined by their families to spend time together in between calls.

