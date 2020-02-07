Westbound I-4 lanes from Par Street to Ivanhoe Blvd shifting

article

Motorists should be advised of an upcoming traffic shift on westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) as you approach downtown Orlando.

The weekend of February 8, crews are shifting approximately two miles of westbound I-4 from Par Street through Ivanhoe Boulevard into its final footprint.

Drivers should anticipate lane closures in this area on westbound I-4 through 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8.

To help implement the shift, the temporary left-hand exit to Colonial Drive (State Road 50) will close this weekend starting as soon as 5 a.m. Saturday, February 8, and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, February 10.

For more information about the westbound I-4 shift and the Colonial Drive weekend closure, please download or view the attached handout.

Additional overnight ramp closures in the area may be necessary through the weekend to help implement this shift. Visit I-4 Ultimate’s interactive map to view the most up-to-date construction alerts.

Information provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.