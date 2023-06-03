West Virginia state trooper shot and killed, suspect arrested

article

A state police officer was fatally shot Friday in southern West Virginia, and a suspect later was arrested, authorities said.

Sgt. Cory Maynard was killed in the shooting, Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement, adding that he was "absolutely heartbroken." He and first lady Cathy Justice extended their sympathies to Maynard’s family.

"The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all," Justice said.

Officers responded to a complaint of a shooting in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County and were met with gunfire upon arrival, police said in a statement. Maynard initially was taken to a hospital in Logan.

Timothy Kennedy (West Virginia State Police)

The suspect, Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, was taken into custody Friday night following an extensive search, State Police said later in a brief statement.