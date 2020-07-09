Wawa asks customers to pay in exact change in response to coin shortage

article

To combat the nationwide coin shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Wawa has asked customers to change the way they pay at the register.

A spokesperson for the chain says customers are being encouraged to pay with credit/debt card, mobile app or exact change.

Wawa also said customers have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Wawa Foundation. All proceeds will be given to local charities supporting causes related to health, hunger, everyday heroes and local chapters of the USO.

Some Wawa locations will allow customers to exchange rolled coins for paper bills.

The Federal Reserve reported a coin shortage last month after coronavirus restrictions shuddered some business for months and slowed spending. The U.S. mint told FOX 29 that coin production was reduced during the widespread quarantine period, but has since ramped back up.

