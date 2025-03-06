Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes, scattering debris over Atlantic Ocean

The Brief SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded less than 10 minutes after launch, scattering debris over the Caribbean and Atlantic. The failure, captured on video by eyewitnesses, caused flight delays across Florida as SpaceX investigated the cause. Despite setbacks, the company remains focused on refining Starship for future deep-space missions.



SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded less than 10 minutes after launching from Texas on Thursday night, scattering debris over the Caribbean and Atlantic, creating a dramatic spectacle for millions of onlookers across Florida and the region.

‘Incredible sight here’

What we know:

SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded less than 10 minutes after launching from Texas on Thursday night, scattering debris over the Caribbean and western Atlantic.

The explosion, caught on video by eyewitnesses in the Bahamas, lit up the night sky and was widely visible across Florida and the surrounding region. Dozens of flights appeared to have been diverted and airports from Orlando south through West Palm Beach and Miami reported flight delays associated with the event.

SpaceX confirmed the failure, stating that contact was lost with the vehicle during ascent. The company is now reviewing flight data to determine what went wrong.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the failure remains unclear. SpaceX has not provided a detailed explanation beyond confirming the loss of contact and the subsequent explosion.

It is also uncertain whether the debris posed any risk to populated areas, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Additionally, the extent of flight disruptions caused by the event has not been fully assessed.

The backstory:

Starship is SpaceX’s most ambitious rocket, designed for deep-space missions, including eventual crewed flights to the Moon and Mars. However, the spacecraft has faced repeated setbacks. This latest test was part of an ongoing series of launches aimed at refining the rocket’s performance. SpaceX has not yet provided a clear timeline for when Starship will be deemed ready for human spaceflight.

Big picture view:

The failure highlights the challenges of developing a next-generation spacecraft capable of long-duration missions beyond Earth’s orbit.

While explosions and test failures are expected in the early stages of development, the incident raises questions about how soon SpaceX can meet its goals of supporting NASA’s Artemis program and private space travel.

The disruption to flights across Florida also underscores the potential impact of future Starship launches on commercial air traffic.

What they're saying:

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as a stunning visual event. One observer, @GeneDoctorB, who captured footage from a catamaran in the Bahamas, said, "Incredible sight here in Bahamas," adding that they took cover after the explosion.

Jonathon Norcross watched the rocket explode into pieces from his perch in the Bahamas.

SpaceX said they were in communication with the Federal Aviation Administration over any needed flight diversions, but there were no immediate reports of issues during the moments after contact was lost with the Starship.

"During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost," SpaceX issued a statement acknowledging the failure. "Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses. We will review the data from today's flight test to better understand root cause."

Despite the failure, SpaceX emphasized the importance of learning from the test.

"As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship's reliability," the company stated.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: