Storms that rolled across Central Florida on Thursday evening prompted SpaceX to one again slide the launch time of its next Starlink mission. The Starlink launch was moved to Friday morning at 1:31 a.m., SpaceX tweeted late Thursday night.

The rocket will carry 22 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Additional backup opportunities were scheduled for 2:19 a.m. ET and 3:09 a.m. ET

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, according to the Kennedy Space Center. You can use the FindStarlink tracker to find out the best viewing times in your area. You can also see a live map of where the satellites are in real time.