WATCH LIVE: Sen. Ashley Moody to announce 'major victory' for Florida's Space Coast

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is expected to announce a "major victory" for Florida's Space Coast at a press conference on Friday afternoon in Brevard County.

Here's what we know about the announcement and how you can watch.

‘Major victory’ for Florida's Space Coast

What we know:

Moody is hosting a press conference to "unveil a major legislative victory aimed at expanding the United States' leadership in the space industry."

Moody said the law will have significant implications for innovation, national security and economic growth in Florida and beyond.

Moody will be joined by Space Florida CEO Rob Long, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President Barry Butler, University of Central Florida (UCF) Provost Dr. Greg Autry and other aerospace industry leaders

Timeline:

The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11.

The event is being held at Space Florida, which is located at 505 Odyssey Way, Suite 300, Merritt Island.

How to watch and stream the event live

What you can do:

FOX 35 has a crew headed to the press conference and will livestream the event in the video player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the event, the entire press conference will be available to watch back in a video at the top of this story.