Florida’s Space Coast is clear choice for NASA HQ, Sen. Moody says in letter to Trump

Sen. Ashley Moody and every member of Florida’s delegation have sent a letter to President Donald Trump encouraging his administration to consider relocating NASA’s headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Florida’s Space Coast.

Could the NASA HQ come to Florida?

What we know:

Moody is sponsoring a new initiative called the "Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently at Canaveral (CAPE Canaveral) Act" to try and relocate NASA’s headquarters to Florida’s Space Coast.

In a recent letter, Moody and every member of Florida’s delegation addressed the Trump administration, encouraging them to consider the relocation. They said the change is a "unique opportunity to reshape its (NASA's) future for the better."

NASA’s lease is set to expire in 2028, and $500 million has been proposed for a new facility in the nation’s capital. The Florida political leaders say relocating to the Sunshine State provides myriad benefits, including lower costs, less red tape, a world-class workforce, and private and public partners.

The political leaders said relocating to Florida would:

Save taxpayer dollars: Florida’s construction and utility costs are significantly lower than Washington’s, eliminating the need for wasteful spending on a new D.C.-based HQ.

Embed NASA within the space industry: SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and others already operate in Florida. NASA leadership must be where innovation happens.

Enhance efficiency and streamline operations: A move to Florida will break NASA free from Washington’s stagnation and refocus it on results-driven leadership.

Leverage a world-class workforce: Florida boasts 140,000 aerospace workers and top-tier engineering programs that will fuel the next era of space exploration.

Ensure global connectivity: Florida’s major airports and seaports provide seamless access to Washington and beyond.

‘America’s leadership in space is not guaranteed’

What they're saying:

The political leaders said relocating NASA’s headquarters to Florida will cultivate a new age in American space achievement.

"Washington’s bureaucratic environment has hindered NASA’s efficiency, while Florida is the undisputed leader in space operations," the letter says. "In 2024 alone, Florida hosted 93 launches—more than Communist China and Russia combined. Additionally, more-and-more splashdown operations are occurring at the Gulf of America, spurring more investments across Florida. With Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and a booming commercial space industry, Florida is the clear choice for NASA’s new HQ."

The political leaders also argued that America’s leadership in space is not guaranteed.

"China’s space industry, technology and ambition is advancing rapidly, and we cannot afford complacency," they said. "Moving NASA headquarters to Florida will reduce costs, drive innovation and solidify America’s dominance in space. We urge your administration to make this move a priority."

How many launches take place in Florida?

By the numbers:

The Space Force has projected a total of 107 launches from Florida for the entirety of 2025. As of June 13, there have already been 50 orbital rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast this year.

This pace is faster than the record set in 2024, when the 50th launch didn't occur until July 8. The Space Coast set a new record in 2024 with 93 launches from all providers.

With SpaceX's continued pace, more launches from United Launch Alliance and the debut of Blue Origin's New Glenn, the Space Force believes it could support as many as 156 launches in 2025.

What is Florida's Space Coast?

Local perspective:

The Space Coast is a region in Florida around the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Florida's Space Coast, particularly Cape Canaveral, is an ideal location for rocket launches due to its eastward location, proximity to the equator and minimal risk to populated areas.

The Florida Space Coast has a population of just over 568,000 people.

