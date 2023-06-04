Watch: Ohio officers rescue fawn trapped in soccer net

It was an unusual call for police in Ohio over the Memorial Day weekend.

Westlake Police said on May 27, they received a call from a citizen about a baby deer that was tangled in the net in their backyard.

Neighbors tried to rescue the fawn, but the mother deer was too protective.

The department released video of an officer arriving and cutting the net as the fawn whines.

"Almost there buddy," the officer said before the fawn ran off.

"Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don't involve a cute spotted Bambi)," the department posted on its Facebook page. 'Another good job."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.