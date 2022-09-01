WATCH: NASA holds briefing ahead of Saturday's Artemis I launch

NASA officials are holding a briefing to discuss Saturday's planned launch of Artemis I moon mission. The briefing is set to begin at 6 p.m. (ET). You can watch it in the video player above.

NASA will try again to send the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft into orbit this weekend after technical issues scrubbed Monday’s attempt. The unmanned Artemis I mission is supposed to be a test flight that will return a spacecraft to the moon's orbit after nearly five decades. The launch precedes Artemis II which will be the first crewed test flight to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Artemis 1 mission managers announced Tuesday that teams are preparing for the second attempt during a 120-minute window opening at 2:17 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

