WATCH: Florida woman finds strange creature living in bathroom sink

What is that thing?!

A TikToker in Florida recently posted a video showing a creature living her bathroom sink drain that looks like something from the Netflix series "Stranger Things"!

Chemistry professor @chemicalkim is asking her 1.1 million followers to help identify the mysterious animal she found staring back at her in her outdoor bathroom. In the video, she walks into the bathroom that's next to her pool and discovers a "little friend."

"Who could that be?" she asks. "So, what do you think? Lizard, frog, snake?"

She says she lives near the Florida Everglades, so it's no surprise a creature would sneak in, but she needs a little help figuring out what she's dealing with. The video has racked up over 9.5 million views.

Of course, her followers were quick to jump in with their best guesses.

"Thats a Nopeasaurus Rex!" was one guess.

"That’s the Geico lizard…trying to help you save on moving expenses."

Another commenter wrote, "My mother in law."

Watch the video and see if you can figure it out!