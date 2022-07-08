WATCH: Florida man fries egg on sidewalk as temperatures soar

A Florida man has gone viral after filming himself frying an egg amidst the summer heat in the Sunshine State.

The TikTok video shows Tyler Green, cracking an egg on a frying pan that was laying outside in the Florida heat for just about 10 minutes.

The egg immediately began to sizzle on the pan as it lies on the concrete.

Green goes on to say "Welcome to Florida, boys."

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90's this weekend, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.