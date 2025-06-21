Watch: Family kayaking rescued from water by Lake County deputies

The Brief A family that was kayaking, including children, were recently rescued from the water by Lake County deputies. Officials said the family's inflatable kayak began taking on water, and they became stuck in aquatic grass. No one was injured during the rescue mission.



A family that was kayaking, including children, were recently rescued from the water by Lake County deputies.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said they responded on Thursday night to a report of stranded boaters near Snake Creek in the DeLand area.

Deputies learned that a family, including children, were in an inflatable kayak that was taking on water, and they were stuck in aquatic grass.

In a video shared by deputies, a helicopter from the sheriff's office can be seen attempting to locate the family.

The helicopter then helps to guide Volusia County rescue boats to bring the family to safety.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how many family members were saved from the kayak and what their ages are. Officials have not shared how long the family was stranded for.

What they're saying:

"Great teamwork from our deputies, aviators and Volusia marine units," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: