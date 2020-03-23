Watch CoronavirusNOW on FOX 35 Orlando

Every weekday, you can get live updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus from FOX 35 and our sister stations across the country. We'll have a special two-hour live stream, every Monday through Friday starting at 1 p.m. E.T.

What is COVID-19, the novel coronavirus?

According to the CDC, coronaviruses come from a large family of viruses. There are actually a variety of previously known human coronaviruses, however, the virus that has now infected over 200,000 people worldwide is new.

The newly identified COVID-19 virus refers to the novel coronavirus first detected in Wuhan China. This virus is different from the previously identified coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 which have previously been known to circulate among humans causing mild illness likened to the common cold.

A virus previously thought to only infect animals has now emerged to spread among people. The CDC says the first infections were associated with live animal markets in China but has now been known to spread person-to-person globally.

How long does it take for symptoms to appear?

Symptoms for the COVID-19 virus could appear in as few as 2 days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, says the CDC.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, and a fever, to severe and even fatal.

