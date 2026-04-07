Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell's message to Artemis II: 'Welcome to my old neighborhood'

The Brief Apollo 8 & 13 astronaut Jim Lovell recorded a special message for Artemis II before his death. NASA played the message for the Artemis II crew on Monday morning, April 6, the same day that the crew would break Apollo 13's record, becoming the farthest humans to travel in space from Earth. "Hello, Artemis II! This is Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell. Welcome to my old neighborhood!"



The Artemis II astronauts received a special surprise message from the late Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell.

NASA played the message for the Artemis II crew on Monday morning, April 6, the same day that they would conduct their flyby of the moon, traveling farther than Lovell's Apollo 13 mission, setting a new historical record. You can listen to it in the video player above.

What happened to Apollo 13? 'Houston, we've had a problem'

Lovell recorded the message before his death on Aug. 7, 2025. Lovell, 97, served as Mission Commander for the Apollo 13 mission. Before that, he was part of Gemini VII, Gemini XII, and Apollo 8.

Apollo 13 Jim Lovell's message to Artemis II: ‘Welcome to my old neighborhood!’

"Hello, Artemis II! This is Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell. Welcome to my old neighborhood! When Frank Borman, Bill Anders, and I orbited the Moon on Apollo 8, we got humanity’s first up-close look at the Moon and got a view of the home planet that inspired and united people around the world. I’m proud to pass that torch on to you — as you swing around the Moon and lay the groundwork for missions to Mars … for the benefit of all. It’s a historic day, and I know how busy you’ll be. But don’t forget to enjoy the view. So, Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy, and all the great teams supporting you – good luck and Godspeed from all of us here on the good Earth."

Photos from Artemis II of Earth, moon, space

Image 1 of 25 ▼ An illuminated sliver of Earth set against the blackness of space is seen through the window of the Orion spacecraft in this photograph from the Artemis II crew on the third day of their journey to the Moon. Credit: NASA

Artemis II: When does the crew return to Earth?

Artemis II lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 p.m. on April 1.

It is set to splashdown off the coast of San Diego, California on Friday, April 10 at approx. 8:07 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Though those times could shift.

What happens after the Artemis II crew splashes in California?

After the Artemis II splashes down in the Pacific Ocean near California, recovery teams will retrieve the astronauts and fly them via helicopter to the USS John P. Mutha. They will then be evaluated on the ship. When cleared, Artemis II's crew will be flown to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, NASA said.

What has Artemis II been looking at while on the mission?

During the hours-long flight to the moon and back, NASA and Artemis II's astronauts have been testing the Orion spacecraft, their spacesuits, and the technology needed to fly to the moon.

During the lunar flyby, the Artemis II were tasked with photographing, observing, and analyzing nearly 30 targets on the moon's surface, including the Orientale basin, a 3.8-billion-year-old, 600-mile-wide crater on the moon's surface, and the Hertzsprung basin, a 400-mile crater northwest of the Orientale basin.

They also took photos, videos, and made voice memos during the mission, according to NASA broadcasts of the lunar flyby, and provided descriptions of the lunar surface to NASA scientists back on Earth.