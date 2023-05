The four astronauts who will be headed to the International Space Station aboard Axiom Space's Axiom Mission 2, also known as Ax-2, discuss their upcoming mission on Tuesday.

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Peggy Whitson will serve as commander, John Shoffner as pilot, Ali AlQarnias Ax-2 mission specialist, and Rayyanah Barnawi as Ax-2 mission specialist.