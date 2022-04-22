Watch: 'Angry' hawk stuck in table at park gets rescued

A red-tailed hawk found "stuck and angry" in a picnic table in a New York state park was freed on April 4 by an environment conservation officer, officials said.

Video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) shows the stricken hawk being rescued by NYSDEC Officer Vernon Fonda at Lakeside State Park, located about 20 miles west of Rochester on Lake Ontario.

NYSDEC said Fonda safely extricated the hawk, assessed it for injuries, and then freed it back into wild.

Fonda told local media the hawk had likely got stuck and after slipping on the table.