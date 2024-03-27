Warriors overcome Draymond Green’s early ejection to beat the Magic, 101-93

Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Stephen Curry made the final two baskets of the game on and off shooting night, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s early ejection to beat the Orlando Magic 101-93 on Wednesday.

Green, who missed 16 games after being suspended by the NBA in December, was ejected 3:36 in for disputing a foul call on Wiggins. It was Green’s fourth ejection of the season.

Curry made a driving hook shot with 1:09 to go to make it 98-93 and added a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left for the final points. He had 17 points — going 6 of 18 from the field — and 10 assists.

Cole Anthony led Orlando with 26 points and eight rebounds. Paolo Banchero had 15 points and eight rebounds. Anthony’s turnaround jumper brought the Magic within a point with 2:41 left.

The Warriors, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference, won for the 20th time in 35 road games. They are 18-19 at home.

Banchero scored on the play but it was Orlando’s final field goal of the period. The Magic shot 3 for 22 in the first quarter and fell behind 27-11.

The Warriors had a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter. Anthony got the Magic back in it with a couple of 3-pointers, a backcourt steal and a layup.

Franz Wagner’s layup cut iit to 82-80 with 6:40 left,

The Warriors played without forward Jonathan Kuminga, who missed his first game since Oct. 30 with a sore left knee.

Banchero became only the eighth NBA player in the last 60 years to have 3,000 points, 900 rebounds, and 600 assists in his first two seasons, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Wicks, Larry Bird, Larry Johnson, Luka Doncic, Grant Hill, and LeBron James.



