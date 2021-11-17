Warm, comfortable weather before rain rolls in tomorrow

After quite a cool down across the region, temperatures will really warm up this Wednesday!

Expect 80+ at most inland locations by this afternoon, coastal areas remain in the upper 70s. The outdoor comfort level remains in the favorable range as humidity stays rather low – always a bonus here in Central Florida!

Tonight, light easterly breezes will continue warming temperatures with mid-60s a common theme for the overnight. The beaches of Brevard will feature the warmest conditions later tonight heading into Thursday morning.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Our NEXT BIG THING weather-wise will be an increase in rain chances on Thursday. An area of weather energy is gathering West of Cuba currently and will stream into Central Florida on Thursday afternoon. Clouds will arrive first late tonight and into Thursday morning. Rain chances come up as we head into late morning Thursday and into the afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall will likely be found across South Florida with coverage easing some closer to Orlando and points North. Rain amounts will vary across the area as we head into the weekend. Some of the higher accumulations might be found along the beaches as an area of low pressure offshore, pumps some additional moisture our way.

Stay tuned!