Want a furry pal? These Florida dogs, cats need loving homes

Many cats and dogs in Central Florida are looking for their forever homes. If you'd like to add a furry pal to your family, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of animals available for adoption.

Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Wanda is a 2-month-old female cat available for adoption at the Sanford Pet Alliance Shelter.

To see all adoptable pets and get more information, visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website.



