Walmart to temperature-check employees when they report to work

Walmart announced Tuesday that employees will have their temperatures checked before they clock into work.

“Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days,” company leaders said in a statement.

Retailers across the country are trying to figure out how to protect employees who are in contact with hundreds of people every day inside their stores.

“There’s no universal standards in play and that’s creating some discussion,” said Dr. Larry Barton, a UCF professor who specializes in Public Safety and Crisis Management.

Some stores are putting shields in at the cash registers.

Publix, this week, told employees they can wear masks and gloves.

Walmart also says it will make protective gear available for workers who want to use it.

“This is a time of high anxiety. There’s no question that for many people right now, especially employees working double time and some cases beyond that,” Barton said.

He suggests companies work together.

“In this case, what I’ve tried to encourage everyone is talk to your peers. They may be your competitors, but right now you’re all in this together,” he said.

Shoppers we talked to outside a packed Casselberry Walmart Tuesday say some employees already have on masks and gloves.

Walmart says it’s in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations and that could take a couple weeks.

“I think that’s a good idea,” said shopper Sophia Denti.

“Of course knowing that they’re taking that extra step, it does put me at ease,” shopper Neo Issa said. “I’m more cautious or intimidated by the other customers than the employees.”