Walmart boosting pay for over 400,000 employees

article

Retail giant Walmart says it will raise pay for 425,000 of its 1.5 million employees after the company saw strong holiday sales.

"We completed a strong year and a strong Q4 thanks to our amazing associates. They stepped up to serve our customers and members exceptionally well during a busy holiday period in the midst of a pandemic," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement in the retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings results. "Change in retail accelerated in 2020. The capabilities we’ve built in previous years put us ahead, and we’re going to stay ahead. Our business is strong, and we’re making it even stronger with targeted investments to accelerate growth, including raises for 425,000 associates in frontline roles driving the customer experience."

RELATED: Target offering employees incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines

According to Yahoo!, the wage increase will apply to store associates working to fulfill customer's curbside pick-up orders and for delivery. Pay would increase to a range of $13 to $19 per hour, depending on location and market.

The wage increase is expected to take effect on March 13.

Last year, Walmart raised wages for 165,000 store workers in management roles to between $18 and $21 an hour, and can go up to $30 an hour for Supercenter employees. Overall, about half of Walmart employees will earn at least $15 per hour.

Advertisement

"We’re thrilled about how we’re shifting our business to meet the needs of customers and investing in our associates at the same time. At the end of the day, our associates are the key to making every day easier for busy families," said Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. COO, in a statement. "I can’t wait to see how they excel in these new roles and continue to make such an incredible difference in their communities."