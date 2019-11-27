Walmart Black Friday deals

article

Walmart is offering deep discounts on a wide selection of products for Black Friday.

Black Friday deals start in-store at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day but some deals were made available online starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We’ve been waiting for this day. Our customers are excited and this is one of the busiest shopping days during the holiday season,” said Edgar Orellana, a store manager at an Orlando Walmart. He said customers will start lining up 2-4 hours before the deals start to make sure they get items they want.

Orellana said some of the best Black Friday deals this year are in electronics.

“We have 50 inch TVs for $148. We have a 65 inch, Philips Smart TV for $248. We have the [Apple] AirPods. They’re going to be $129.”

There will also be deals on iPads, Apple Watches, X-Box and Nintendo. Customers can also get up to $450 in eGift cards when they buy and activate certain smartphones. There will also be discounts on popular toys like Elmo, Barbie, Hoverboards, and bikes.

Advertisement

New this year, Walmart stores are also having a customer appreciation event from 4-6 p.m. before Black Friday deals start.

“We’re going to be setting up some tables with coffee, with nuts, with cookies, with juice and water. [We’re] going to keep it around the food side of the business,” Orellana said.

Customers will also be able to check-out without waiting in line. Employees will be walking around with a “Check Out with Me” device that allows them to take electronic payments remotely around the store. The Walmart app also offers a color-coded customer map to help make navigating around the store easier.