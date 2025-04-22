'Wake the F up': Brevard homeowners could see 37% tax hike to help fund firefighters

The Brief Brevard County commissioners voted to move forward with a plan to raise fire assessments by up to 37% to address firefighter staffing shortages and low pay. The final vote is set for May 20, with some residents supporting the hike and others concerned it may not be enough.



Brevard County is still struggling to fund firefighters, so homeowners are in for a potential tax hike.

County commission meeting

What we know:

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, commissioners approved looking into a fire assessment increase for property owners in the county. This would affect both personal and commercial property owners.

Brevard County Fire Rescue is currently short 90 positions, and the union says many are leaving due to low pay. The new assessment could bring in additional revenue to help the county raise wages and properly fund the department.

"It’s depressing. The morale is depressing"

What they're saying:

"You guys need to wake the F up," said one angry resident, Sandra Sullivan, addressing commissioners. Sullivan expressed frustration that the public safety funding saga is still ongoing. She noted that the newly elected commissioners had campaigned on securing a fair contract, which has yet to be delivered.

Firefighters are also voicing their frustration.

"It’s depressing. The morale is depressing—no other better word to say that," said Michael Bramson, president of Brevard County Firefighters Local 2969. He explained that many first responders are demoralized, having gone two years without a raise and six months without a new contract.

"They’re displeased with how they’re being treated," Bramson added.

On Tuesday morning, the county commissioners voted 5-0 to move forward with a new plan to increase the fire assessment for property owners. The commission set a cap, stating that next year’s fire assessment increase could not exceed 37%.

For context, a 37% hike would mean an additional $128 per year for an 1,800-square-foot home.

Some taxpayers expressed support for the increase.

"I am more than willing to give up anything. I will give up coffee if I have to," said Christina Fleming, a retired firefighter and local taxpayer.

Before settling on the 37% cap, Commissioner Katie Delaney had pushed for a 75% increase for property owners.

"If we don’t do something pretty major, we’re going to be in big trouble," Delaney warned.

However, she failed to gain majority support from other commissioners, who expressed concern about the financial impact on homeowners.

"If in any other part of our lives we talked about a 75% or 50% increase, we’d be talking about something that’s generally unacceptable," said Commissioner Kim Adkinson.

While Tuesday’s vote opens the door for increased firefighter funding, some worry it still won’t be enough.

"If another wet Band-Aid is chosen, it will peel after two years and perpetuate the glaring issues that we aim to fix," said one public speaker.

The public will still have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal.

Final vote May 20th

What we don't know:

A final vote is scheduled for May 20. Tuesday’s vote simply sets a maximum potential increase at 37%, but commissioners could decide on a lower percentage based on community feedback.

