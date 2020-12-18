VP Mike Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines

article

Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.

In remarks after his shot, Pence called the speed with which the vaccine was developed "a medical miracle."

"The American people can be confident: we have one and perhaps within hours two" safe vaccines," Pence said, referring to expected FDA approval for Moderna’s vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was the first to be approved.

"Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning," he added.

Pence’s wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received shots during the televised White House event.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, launching Operation Warp Speed — the government campaign to help swiftly develop and distribute vaccines — this spring with great fanfare in the White House Rose Garden.

Pence, meanwhile, has taken center stage — touring a vaccine production facility this week and receiving a dose himself on live television Friday morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said Thursday that they will get vaccinated in the next few days.