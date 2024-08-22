Volusia sheriff's office seeks volunteers for school zone safety after tragic accident

In the wake of a tragic accident in May that claimed the life of a fourth-grader attempting to cross a street near Sugar Mill Elementary, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is stepping up efforts to protect students in school zones.

The accident occurred at a crosswalk without a crossing guard, raising concerns among residents. In response, the sheriff’s office seeks traffic safety volunteers to fill the gaps left by a shortage of paid crossing guards.

Randy Claypoole, who lives across the street from Sugar Mill Elementary, where 4th grader Shaolan Kamaly was fatally struck by a driver while riding her bike last school year, expressed his concerns.

ShaoLan Kamaly, 10, was hit and killed outside Sugar Mill Elementary School.

"My kids don't even feel safe walking. They don't want to walk or ride their bikes. They're scared," Claypoole said.

The volunteer program, launched a few weeks ago, allows volunteers to choose the school where they will work. The sheriff’s department will provide all necessary gear and training. However, the program has seen limited response so far.

"I think it's outstanding. You know, I'm really glad to see that effort," Claypoole said. "It may take time, but I hope that will come about."

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office encourages residents to apply and help ensure the safety of children in school zones across the district.