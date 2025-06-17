Volusia father arrested for infant’s 2021 murder in Merritt Island
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Volusia County father has been arrested in connection with the 2021 death of his two-month-old son, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Donovan Winter, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and members of the Brevard County GAMEOVER Task Force. He is accused of causing the blunt-force head injuries that led to the infant’s death on June 1, 2021.
Donovan Winter, 27 | CREDIT: Brevard County Sheriff's Office
The backstory:
Deputies initially responded to a Merritt Island home where the infant was found deceased. An autopsy conducted by the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the child died from multiple blunt-impact injuries to the head.
Following an extensive investigation by the sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units, authorities identified Winter, the baby’s father, as the person responsible. A warrant was issued by Judge Steve Henderson for Winter’s arrest.
Winter is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond on charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse.
What you can do:
Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the case to contact Agent Vince Bustillo at (321) 633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the US Marshals Office.