WATCH: Volusia deputy clipped by truck during traffic stop

A Volusia County deputy had a close call during a traffic stop.

Investigators say the deputy was talking to a driver he just pulled over on the side of the road when a truck came speeding by, clipping him with the side mirror.

The deputy quickly jumped into his cruiser and pulled the driver over.

MORE NEWS: Police try to identify driver accused of jumping Daytona Beach drawbridge

Fortunately, the deputy was not hurt, but officials say this highlights the need to move over for law enforcement.

"It’s important that people watch where they’re driving. Follow the Move Over Law. Reduce speed by 20 mph if they can’t get out of that lane. If they can’t move over," retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Joe Lopez says.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Puppy found with mouth taped shut in Florida parking lot

The penalty for not moving over in Florida is three points on your license and up to a $500 fine, depending on which city it happens.