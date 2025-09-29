Volusia deputies investigating incident at Deltona condominium complex

The Brief Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) are currently conducting an investigation at a condominium complex in Deltona. The incident took place early Monday morning at a complex located at 140 Orchid Woods Court. Authorities have not yet shared any details on the incident.



Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) are currently conducting an investigation at a condominium complex in Deltona.

What we know:

The incident took place early Monday morning at 140 Orchid Woods Court in Deltona.

FOX 35 News has a photographer at the scene to learn more.

Crime scene tape was spotted across the area, and several deputies are blocking off the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared any details on the incident. It is unclear how many people were involved and if there were any injuries.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.