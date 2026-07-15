Volusia deputies arrest 2 men accused of stealing farm fencing, selling it online

The Brief Deputies arrested two men accused of stealing nearly $8,000 worth of farm fencing and property. Investigators linked the suspects through fingerprints, DNA and license plate reader data. Authorities say the stolen fencing was being sold on Facebook Marketplace and believe there may be more victims.



Two men have been arrested after Volusia County deputies say they stole thousands of dollars' worth of farm fencing and other property from multiple locations.

Investigators allege that the men then tried to sell the items on Facebook Marketplace for a fraction of their value.

The backstory:

The investigation began after a DeLand family returned from vacation to find a section of fencing missing from a horse pen. Detectives said tape left behind at the scene yielded fingerprints and DNA that led investigators to 45-year-old Thaddeus Lomax and 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.

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Using license plate reader data and other investigative techniques, detectives linked the suspects to additional thefts and recovered more stolen fencing than had initially been reported missing. Authorities said the stolen property had been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace for about $100 per section despite being worth thousands of dollars.

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Lomax and Ferguson were arrested and charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and drug possession.

Investigators estimate the recovered fencing and other stolen property are worth nearly $8,000 and believe there may be additional victims. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who recently had cattle fencing stolen to contact investigators.