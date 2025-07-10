Volusia County woman attacked by 2 dogs while delivering food to Ormond Beach home: Records

The Brief A Volusia County woman was allegedly attacked by two dogs while delivering food to an Ormond Beach home. Records show the woman had to have multiple surgeries after being bitten on her hand, arm and leg. Volusia County Animal Services is currently still holding the dogs, as they designated as dangerous.



A Volusia County woman was seriously injured after being attacked last month by two dogs while delivering food to an Ormond Beach home, records show.

What we know:

Records show that Volusia County Animal Services received a call for a dog bite on June 20 at a home in Ormond Beach after a woman was taken to the hospital.

When officials arrived at the home, they said they found a large amount of blood as well as a hose lying on the ground with the water running. A dog was also seen inside a crate, and both the dog and the crate appeared to be wet.

One of the owners of the home said she was outside waiting for a food delivery when her baby started crying inside. She said she ran inside for a few seconds, but when she came out, the delivery woman was already by her front door. She said she yelled at the woman and told her to stop, but one of her dogs grabbed the woman's leg, and her other dog ran outside and also started biting her.

Investigators said they spoke with the woman, 55-year-old Frances "Fran" Williams, who was bitten. Williams said she was bitten on her hand, arm and leg and had to have multiple surgeries.

The dogs were identified as a Tank, a Staffordshire Terrier mix, and Luna, a labrador mix. Both dogs had no prior documented bites.

A hearing was held on Wednesday to discuss the case, but a final decision wasn't made, as the dogs’ owners did not show up.

The two dogs were found to meet dangerous dog criteria, which means the owners would have to meet strict requirements in order to get them back.

What they're saying:

Fran Williams, the victim, required five hours of surgery and continues to undergo physical therapy following the June 20 attack.

"I was just fighting and crying and screaming, like somebody help me," Williams said in an interview with FOX 35 News. She recalled walking up to the home with food when the dogs charged at her. "I did look—I know they have dogs," she said. "I just felt I was gonna die on that driveway."

According to Williams, someone eventually intervened, punching and kicking at the dogs to pull them off. But by then, she had suffered deep wounds to her leg and arm, requiring emergency care.

"Her husband come pulling up in the truck and grabbed an electrical cord to wrap around my leg as a tourniquet," she said. "The pain in my leg was just awful."

Weeks later, Williams says the trauma still lingers.

"I remember looking up and looking right at that dog in that crate with my blood dripping off its mouth," she said. "There is nothing more horrifying than thinking that dog almost killed me."

Animal Services confirmed that the dogs were quarantined after the incident. The agency moved to classify them as dangerous, but the owners have appealed the decision.

When FOX 35 News visited the property on Thursday, the dog owners stated they plan to fight to regain custody of their pets.

What's next:

Volusia County Animal Services is currently still holding the dogs. If the owners fail to meet the criteria, the dogs could become county property.

A court hearing on Wednesday was scheduled to determine the dogs’ fate, but the owners did not appear.

The owners have 14 days to respond and comply with the requirements. A final ruling is expected sometime next week.