Volusia County weighs allowing more access for dogs on beaches

On Tuesday, Volusia County will debate allowing more access for dogs on local beaches.

Dogs are currently only allowed at the Smyrna Dunes Park and Lighthouse Point Park.

However, council members said that they are weighing four options, one of which includes making no change to the current rules.

A trial period would take place no sooner than November 1st.

