Rip current warnings issued across Central Florida into 4th of July holiday

With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are enjoying their visit to Volusia County's beaches.

"It's Fourth of July weekend! Gotta spend it at the beach!" said Natasha Johnson.

Volusia Beach Safety said there was a hidden danger in the water: rip currents. "You may not think that it's dangerous, it is. It is dangerous," said beach visitor Luis Aguilar.

The National Weather Service has put out a video showing what you do if you're caught in a rip current. The strong pull that you can't swim against only happens in a very narrow channel. If you're caught in the current, it doesn't pull you under, just out away from shore. All you need to do is swim to one side or the other to get out of the current's grip.

Volusia County Beach Safety rescued more than 30 people from the waves during the week and 63 people on Saturday. With more crowds set to pour in during the rest of the holiday period, they were expecting those numbers to rise.

"We're looking at very hazardous rip current conditions for the rest of the weekend and into the holiday," said Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs.

Malphurs said it was important to always swim in front of a lifeguard. She worried that many visitors may not know what to do if they're caught in one. "The rip currents are very powerful," she said, "even the strongest swimmers can get caught."