Volusia County warns dog owners after sea turtle nest disturbance

Dog owners are being told to keep pets on leashes after a report of one animal disturbing a sea turtle nesting site.

What we know:

Volusia County officials are warning dog owners to keep pets on leashes after a dog reportedly disturbed a sea turtle nest at a non-dog-friendly beach in Ormond by the Sea.

Dogs’ strong sense of smell can lead them to dig at nests, putting eggs at risk. Dogs must be on leashes six feet or shorter, and owners are reminded to clean up after their pets.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the exact location of the incident beyond the general beach area. It is also unclear if any sea turtle eggs were damaged during this specific incident. There is no information on whether additional enforcement or fines will be applied to pet owners who violate leash rules.

The backstory:

Volusia County has designated certain beaches as dog-friendly, including Ormond Beach, Ponce Inlet, and Smyrna Dunes. Non-dog-friendly beaches prohibit pets to protect wildlife and ensure safety for all visitors. Sea turtles nest along Florida’s coast each year, and their eggs are highly vulnerable to disturbances.

What they're saying:

Officials emphasize responsible pet ownership while preserving the county’s beaches for both people and animals.

"When we say that a leash is required, it’s because it makes it more manageable. It makes the animals close to their owners so that you have control over your pet. You’re being responsible for it. It’s not disturbing anyone that doesn’t want to be disturbed. It’s not disturbing our wildlife either," said Angie Miedema, Volusia County Director of Animal Services. "So we want to be considerate of the ecosystems we have out there and make sure we have beautiful beaches for people and animals alike."

