Volusia County teachers report issues with online instruction before the first day of school begins

Volusia County is already off to a rough start of the school year and classes have not even started yet.

The county will officially join the rest of Central Florida on Monday, beginning the school year with both in-person and online options for families.

However, teachers on Sunday began reporting problems accessing the district's Canvas website. Teachers have been back at work for a few weeks now, preparing for classes to resume. The Canvas program is used both with the 'Volusia Live' and brick-and-mortar learning options.

"Our teachers have been in the classrooms, working very diligently on lesson planning and uploading their lessons and their academic material into this learning platform," the President of the teacher's Union, Elizabeth Albert, told FOX 35. "To have it all vanish the day before school starts -- is like taking the wheels off of your race car and saying, 'Okay, the Daytona 500 starts in less than 24 hours, let's go.'"

Albert added that the school district is working on the Canvas issues right now.

In Volusia County, about 60 percent of families chose to learn in-person. Some teachers are concerned about classroom size.

