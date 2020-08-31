Volusia County students return to the classroom

Central Florida’s final school district went back to the classroom on Monday.

Volusia County schools are finally back in session after the district voted to push back the start date by two weeks in hopes of seeing the spread of the coronavirus slow down, as well as give teachers extra time to train.

“As long as everybody follows the rules I think it will all go over well,” parent Patty Blair said.

Some of those new rules include getting a temperature check, wearing a face mask, and maintaining social distancing.

“I’m just happy that he’s getting back in school,” Irene Stone said. “He’s gonna see his friends.”

While teachers said they want to get back to teaching, the teacher’s union said many are unsure of what to expect when someone gets sick, especially since the district says they will not be keeping track of COVID cases inside the schools. Instead, they will leave that up to the health department.

“We feel that parents have the right to know what’s happening in the schools and we feel that employees have the right to know,” said Elizabeth Albert, president of Volusia United Educators.

The Health Department said they will handle contact tracing. In a statement, it said, “People with potential exposures will be contacted directly by the Florida Department of Health to notify them by phone of the potential exposure and educate them on the actions to prevent the spread of disease including self-quarantine for 14 days.”

But the teacher’s union said they think the district should be the one informing parents and employees about the number and nature of COVID cases.

“We believe we should be honest and open about what going on so that we can get ahead of it, not so we can point the finger and play the blame game but work together to make sure things are safe,” Albert said.

Parents on the first day of school said they just want to see their kids happy.

“I just hope it all goes well and they continue to keep schools open,” Blair said. “It’s really hard on kids having to learn at home.”