Volusia County stepfather held without bond after alleged assault on teen

The Brief A Volusia County stepfather was ordered held without bond after allegedly threatening a teenage boy with a knife. Authorities say the man's wife also pointed a gun at the teen after he brought their daughter home from a party. The couple faces charges including aggravated assault, while the wife was granted a $35,000 bond.



A Volusia County man was ordered held without bond after authorities accused him of threatening a teenage boy with a knife, while his wife allegedly pointed a gun at the teen after he brought their daughter home from a party.

Lance Mulonas, 61, faces charges including aggravated assault and child abuse, according to investigators.

The backstory:

Authorities allege Mulonas blocked the teen's vehicle, damaged it and held a knife to the boy's neck. His wife, Rosa Lamourt Tiru, is accused of holding the teen at gunpoint during the confrontation.

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Deputies responded after the teen's mother reported that her son said he had been threatened with both a firearm and a knife.

Lance Mulonas and Rosa Lamort Tiru

During a court hearing, a judge ordered Mulonas held without bond. Lamourt Tiru was granted a $35,000 bond.

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A prosecutor argued that Mulonas chose to confront the teen himself rather than contact law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.