Parents accused of holding teen at gunpoint after daughter’s ride home, deputies say

The Brief A Volusia County couple was arrested after allegedly confronting a teen who drove their daughter home from a party. Deputies say the pair threatened the teen with weapons and damaged his car. Both face multiple charges, including aggravated assault.



A Florida mother and stepfather were arrested after allegedly threatening a teenage boy who had driven their daughter home from a party, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when the parents believed the driver dropping off their daughter was an adult. Investigators said they later discovered the driver was a teenage boy.

The backstory:

Deputies said the teen was preparing to leave when the girl’s stepfather, identified as Lance Mulonas, allegedly used a van to block the teen’s vehicle in the driveway. Mulonas, 61, is accused of damaging the vehicle with a metal pipe and holding a knife to the teen’s throat.

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Investigators said the girl’s mother, Rosa Lamort Tiru, 45, allegedly stood in front of the vehicle while waving a handgun and yelling during the confrontation.

Authorities said the parents initially contacted law enforcement and reported a verbal dispute. After leaving the scene, the teenager also called deputies and reported the incident.

Lance Mulonas and Rosa Lamort Tiru

Body-camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies placing both suspects in handcuffs following the investigation.

Lance Mulonas and Rosa Lamort Tiru

According to an arrest report, the teen’s vehicle sustained about $4,000 in damage.

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Mulonas and Tiru face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping—false imprisonment, and cruelty to a child. Jail records did not immediately indicate whether either had retained an attorney.