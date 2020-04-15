Volusia County sets backup dates for May graduation ceremonies should they be canceled

article

Volusia County Public Schools on Tuesday announced backup dates for graduation ceremonies for the county's ten high schools should the previously scheduled May events be canceled due to social distancing orders.

After consulting with student leadership principals at the high schools, the overwhelming response was a desire to have a traditional graduation as opposed to alternative venues, a school district spokesperson said. The backup dates are slated for the week of July 6, 2020.

"We will continue researching the viability of other senior activities such as yearbook signings, senior breakfast alternatives, college signings, academic and athletic awards ceremonies and will continue communicating with our student government leaders, principals, parents and other stakeholders," said Kelly Schulz with Volusia County Schools.