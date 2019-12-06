Volusia County Schools working to improve safety after brawl at Atlantic H.S.

article

A day after a large brawl, the Volusia County School District says it’s working to improve security at Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

On Thursday, 11 students were arrested along non-student Gregory Devose, 19.

FOX 35 News obtained an arrest report that states Devose pushed a school administrator telling her to “get the **** out of his way before he ****** her up,” before running to the courtyard.

“In this day and age there needs to be better protection for our kids because clearly this is on it,” said Michelle Small, a concerned parent.

The district said Devose did not make it past security and was arrested by police who reported finding brass knuckles on him.

Friday afternoon, he made his first appearance at the Volusia County Jail where a judge set his bond at $46,000 for charges including trespassing onto school property, battery on a school board employee and carrying a concealed weapon.

His mom attended his first appearance and spoke with FOX 35.

“They arrested all of my kids for defending myself. How is this right?” she said.

The district said following the fights, it has expedited plans, which were already in place prior to the incident, to install fencing at the school.

FOX 35 was told temporary fencing was installed on Friday.

Extra law enforcement was also present on campus on Friday.