Volusia County redesigns beach access app

Volusia County redesigned its beach access app, adding new features to make it more user-friendly.

Captain Tamra Malphurs with Beach Safety said a new feature includes push alerts that notify beach-goers in real-time.

"So if you’re coming to the beach from Orlando or somewhere, and you’re on the highway and we close the beach access ramp, it will notify you before you even get off the highway so that way you can make alternative plans. You can find an alternative beach access ramp or off-beach parking," said Cpt. Malphurs.



Whitney Hunt, visiting Sunsplash Park in Daytona, said she thinks the new feature will be a game-changer for families wanting a smooth trip to the beach.

"Kind of helping us plan our day ahead instead of wasting time coming out here trying to find a spot. I think it would be helpful," said Hunt.

Cpt. Malphurs said features available in the old app have been improved such as maps for off-beach parking and open lifeguard towers.

She said users will notice an improvement in real-time navigation.

"The county just wanted to optimize the app and make it more user-friendly and convenient for the public," she said.