Volusia County pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash; investigation ongoing: FHP

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Volusia County, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

According to FHP, a 2005 Ford F-250 was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17 just north of Spring Garden Avenue when it veered off the roadway and onto the east grass shoulder, striking a pedestrian who was walking south. The pickup fled the scene heading northbound after the crash.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses provided a description of the fleeing vehicle, which was later located by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the registered owner’s residence. Troopers have taken possession of the truck, which has damage consistent with the collision.

The registered owner, believed to be the possible driver, is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

FHP said charges are pending, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP at (*347) or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.