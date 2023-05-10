Volusia County middle school student reportedly brought loaded gun to campus: Deputies

article

A Deltona middle school student was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school, deputies said.

The 15-year-old student who attends Galaxy Middle School was charged with bringing a gun on campus after he posted an Instagram story showing the gun off inside the school's bathroom.

Deputies said they were notified of the Instagram story Tuesday night that showed the student pointing the gun at the camera, removing the magazine, and showing that it contained at "least one round of ammunition."

When confronted by deputies, the teen admitted to recording the video in the restroom but said it was recorded in the past.

Deputies believe the gun was stolen during a recent burglary in Deltona. The owner of that gun told deputies he discovered it missing from his vehicle’s glove box on May 5. He indicated he thought his vehicle was locked, but wasn’t sure, and there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

Additional charges are pending in the active investigation.