Volusia County exploring selling naming rights for beach ramps, county facilities

On Tuesday, Volusia County moved one step closer to possibly selling naming rights for beach ramps and county facilities.

Jeaniene Jennings, with the county’s business services, gave a presentation to council members, ultimately asking for direction on whether to hire an outside firm or do the work in-house.

Council members gave Jennings the green light to hire an outside firm to explore selling naming rights along with sponsorships.

"I concur with the idea. We give up a little bit of money hiring a consultant, but we gain a lot of expertise," said county chair Jeff Brower.

Though the initial conversation in April only mentioned beach approaches, Jennings listed off other county assets that could be included such as parks, libraries and places like the Ocean Center and Marine Science Center.

Jennings told the council she and staff are watching Miami Beach closely, which has been working on a similar initiative for a few years now.

"Just want to let you know, we’ve been talking a lot to Miami Beach that recently did this," she said.

Brower told FOX 35 in an interview Monday, the key is picking the right companies.

"The sensitive thing is that it be done tastefully and carefully. There’s certainly products that we don’t want advertised or companies advertised," he said.